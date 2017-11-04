Activists cracking down on dogs that bite

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today the public had their chance to address the newest dog bite ordinances. Some of the residents who spoke out said they lost their mail delivery privileges due to a neighbor’s unruly dog, others shared experiences of actually being bitten by a dog.

“I’m in my 70’s but as a kid I got bit by a dog and still to this day I have a lot of anxiety when I see dogs off their leash,” said one man sitting in at the meeting.

Saturday Wichita City Council said they are getting tough on dog bites as well as owners who lose control of their pet. This conversation comes on the heels of dog owners demanding more clarity of the rules.

“Why are these people allowed to move in, rent and provide a vicious dog to the neighborhood and stop everybody else’s mail on the block,” said Janet Wilson. a concerned resident.

Wilson says all her neighbors are 70 and older and because of a dog that attacked their mailman, they have all lost their mail delivery privileges. She adds that this is a hardship for seniors who now have to drive to the post office to get their mail.

“All of the neighbors have called in on these dogs,” she explained. “The dog attacked the postal worker, did not break any skin but he tore the pants up pretty good. They stopped the mail to the block.”

Those for new dog bite ordinances say that these rules may not solve the problem overnight but they hope the move will encourage dog owners to be more responsible. Some of the provisions to the current ordinance include:

▪ Increased fines for dogs running at large: to $100 for first offense, $200 for second offense and $300 for third offense. The current fines are $50, $100 and $200.

▪ Increases in the minimum fines for allowing a dog to attack or bite to $250 for first offense, $500 for second offense and $1,000 for third offense. The current fines are $150, $250 and $500.

▪ Appeals of dangerous dog designations will be heard by judges in Municipal Court. Now, those appeals are decided by Allred as the police captain in charge of animal control.

▪ A prohibition on transferring a dangerous dog to someone else without written permission from the court.

▪ Establishing a misdemeanor for failing to comply with orders from Animal Control or the court in dangerous dog cases.

▪ Setting an annual license fee of $50 for dogs deemed potentially dangerous and $300 for dogs deemed dangerous.

▪ A ban on exotic animals including alligators, caimans, crocodiles, turtles, monitor lizards, iguanas, tegus, anacondas, boa constrictors and pythons, except for the small ball python.

Wichita was named 23rd in the nation for dog bites. Last year the city had nearly 1,100 dog bites. These new rules go into effect immediately.

