9-year-old cancer patient to celebrate his ‘last Christmas’ early

Jacob Thompson is 9, but his family says his time is limited, he won't be leaving the hospital, he will be having one more Christmas. (Photo courtesy WCSH-TV)

PORTLAND, Maine (WCSH) – Jacob Thompson was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma in February 2014 when he was just 5 years old. Amazingly, Jacob is now 9, but the family says his time is limited, he won’t be leaving the hospital, he will be having one more Christmas.

“Jacob loves Christmas,” says his father Roger Guay.

Next weekend, Jacob and his family will have Christmas. His hospital room will be decorated with a tree and lights, some fake snow and, of course, Santa Claus will be there. Like any 9-year-old boy, he wants presents and cards from his family and friends. But he also would love some love from anyone who feels inspired to reach out.

“He loves cards from all people. He’s also a typical 9-year-old boy. He wants iTunes cards,” Guay said. “He plays this game Sim City where he builds an entire city and he can use his iTunes cards to buy gems, which helps the process move a little faster.”

Jacob’s story has spread through the state and the nation and cards and gifts have been pouring in. What he really wants and loves is homemade Christmas cards. If any toys get sent his way they will be shared with all of the kids who are at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

Jacob spent part of Friday opening some of the many cards and presents he was sent.

Also, people have reached out about coming to sing Christmas carols for Jacob. If anyone wants to do so, they are asked to shoot videos of themselves singing Christmas carols and then post them on the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital Facebook page.

If you are interested in sending Jacob a Christmas Card, please send them to him at Maine Medical Center:

Jacob Thompson
C/O Maine Medical Center
22 Bramhall St
Portland, ME 04102

