When is too soon to decorate for Christmas?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When is it too soon to decorate for Christmas? The debate seems to be brewing in South Central Kansas.

“If they want to pay the extra electricity, then go for it,” laughed Eileen Whitmer.

“I’m looking at the trees and they still have green leaves on them, so I’m thinking it’s a bit early,” said Jamey Regier.

“We just got over Halloween and not even Thanksgiving yet,” said Tyler Conway.

KSN ventured around Wichita on Friday to see if people had started decorating for the holiday. KSN found several homes with Christmas lights and Christmas lawn ornaments. The City of Buhler shared a photo on Facebook of a pair of electrical company employees putting up decorations around town. The picture’s caption said ‘Getting our Christmas spirit on.’

“It’s a bit much for me because the Halloween stuff is crowding the Christmas stuff,” Regier said.

However, not everyone is upset about the early arrival of Christmas decor.

“It’s not too early. It’s never too early to start for the holidays,” said Steven Loveall. “I can’t complain, the earlier the better. The earlier I start, the more I can do.”

Steven Loveall is the owner of the Christmas Light Guys. He said normally his business ramps up near Thanksgiving, however this year people have already started calling for services.

“This is the first year I’ve ever had people call in before Halloween,” Loveall said. “I wasn’t even expecting it.”

Loveall said it doesn’t matter what time of year it is, he loves Christmas and the joy people get out of Christmas decorations.

“That’s the satisfaction. I love it when the kids are there and you get to see the kids go like, ‘oh, dad thank you.’ It’s nice to see it,” he said.