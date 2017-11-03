Update: WPD officer Brian Arterburn moves to another Texas rehab center

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)  – Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn has been moved to a different rehab center in Texas.

Soon after our special report last week showing him in therapy, Brian’s wife Claudale, moved him to another facility in the Houston area that specializes in treating traumatic brain injuries.

Claudale Arterburn said Brian has adjusted well to his new home, and he is happy that she will now be able to live with him on the hospital campus.

