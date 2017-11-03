Tuesday at 10: The bite that changes how you eat

KSNW-TV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is known for producing beef, and many of us are raised on the red meat that comes from our state. But, we’re learning more about an allergy to all red meat that develops from something as simple as a tick bite.

One Kansas man shares his first-hand story after more than one severe allergic reaction sent him to the hospital with life-threatening symptoms. We’ll tell you what doctors know about his allergy and what still has them confused. And we’ll share the surprising number of people who could be at risk.

Mark Davidson reports on The Bite that Changes How You Eat, Tuesday night at 10 only on KSN News.

