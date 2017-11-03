Study: Girls with nagging moms grow up to be more successful

Published:

CINCINNATI (WCMH/WLWT) — Harassing your daughter about finishing up her homework may not thrill her at the time, but she’ll thank you later in life.

This comes from a study conducted by the University of Essex in England titled “Behind every successful woman is a nagging mom.” It found teenage girls are more likely to succeed if they have pushy mothers.

From 2004 to 2010, researchers followed the lives of 15,500 girls between the ages 13 and 14. They found that the girls with moms who set high standards for them growing up were more likely to go on to college and earn higher wages.

“In many cases we succeeded in doing what we believed was more convenient for us, even when this was against our parents’ will. But no matter how hard we tried to avoid our parents’ recommendations, it is likely that they ended up influencing, in a more subtle manner, choices that we had considered extremely personal,” said researcher Ericka Rascon-Ramirez. “What our parents expected about our school choices was, very likely, a major determinant of our decisions about conceiving a child or not during our teenage years.”

Another bonus of driving your daughter to succeed : These same girls were also less likely to become pregnant as teens, too. So maybe a little nagging isn’t so bad after all? At least, that’s what you can tell your daughter when she doesn’t want to do her homework.

