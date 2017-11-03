Restaurant fire still under investigation, family says it was intentional

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Investigators are still working to determine who or what started a fire at the Petra Mediterranean Restaurant earlier this week.

What’s left of Ranya Taha and her husband’s business is piled in the parking lot.

“We are going through a really hard time trying to figure out what we are going to do,” says Taha.

How all of this happened? Investigators with the Wichita Fire Department are still trying to find out. They are using special tools like drones, to get above the roof in areas they can’t get to safely to investigate.

“I am a hobbyist,” says Van Johnson. “So I go around and if there is anything I will video tape it.”

Van Johnson brought his own drone after seeing the story on the news.

“Then I saw the ‘Go Back’ sign on the back of it,” says Johnson. “It kind of peaked my curiosity that this might possibly be a racist event.”

The words on the back of the business that say “Go Back” have gained attention.

“It is just two words but it has a lot of hate in it,” says Taha.

The fire department has not confirmed that any kind of crime has taken place. Investigators say the investigation is ongoing.

The family tells KSN that they were told this was intentional.

“Last night they (Wichita Fire Department) said this was arson, so somebody did this on purpose.”

Again, the Wichita Fire Department tells KSN they have not determined the exact cause of the fire.

A vigil was held for the family Friday evening.

