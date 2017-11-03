Police looking for suspects in Slice City Barber Shop explosion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities need your help identifying two suspects who placed an explosive device in front of Slice City Barber Shop at 2425 W. McCormick. It happened back in September.

The first device didn’t explode. The suspects returned again a placed another device in front of the store. It exploded and caused significant damage to the storefront.

Still photos, taken from security cameras in the area, show two men. They were riding dual sport motorcycles. One of motorcycles had a red plastic milk crate on the back.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You can also submit a tip from any PC or mobile browser by going to http://www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com

