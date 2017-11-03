Phyllis Gilmore leaving Department for Children and Families

Published:
Phyllis Gilmore

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on Friday announced Department for Children and Families Secretary Phyllis Gilmore, 72, will retire from the agency as of December 1, 2017.

Secretary Gilmore was appointed DCF Secretary on February 6, 2012 and was the second longest-serving social services secretary in state history.

The department has faced criticism from legislators for months over issues related to the state’s oversight of services for abused and neglected children.

Problems include several high-profile cases of children who were not removed from homes and later died and reports of foster children sleeping in contractors’ offices because there were not homes for them.

Gilmore said she is leaving to spend more time with family, especially with her four grandchildren.

