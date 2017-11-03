No charges filed in Target picture case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said no charges will be filed in a Target picture case.

Last month, police were looking for a person of interest who allegedly took pictures of a 10-year-old girl while shopping at Target with her mother. It happened at the Super Target in the 2900 block of Maize Road. The picture of the man was posted on Facebook and shared multiple times. KSN did not post or air a photo of the man.

Police contacted the person of interest and through the investigation learned that no illegal activity had occurred. No charges were filed. Wichita police said the case is now closed.

