Man arrested for claiming he had explosives near White House

ZEKE MILLER, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump looks and President Donald Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House for a trip to Asia, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday after the Secret Service said he approached one of its uniformed officers near the White House and claimed to have “dropped explosives” in the area.

The incident prompted officials to put the White House on lockdown for several minutes and close nearby streets to pedestrians. The Secret Service says a sweep of the area did not turn up any explosives.

Ervin Pettaway of Washington, D.C., was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony threats.

The incident began at 9:24 a.m., 19 minutes after President Donald Trump departed the White House on Marine One to begin his trip to Asia.

