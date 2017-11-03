Lost dog wanders to WFD Station 15

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog that found its way to Station 15 Friday.

According to a tweet posted by the Wichita Fire Department, veterinarians were unable to find a microchip on the dog.

The dog looks to be of medium to large size. The dog is white, black and brown.

If you recognize the dog, contact the fire department located at 7923 E. Lincoln in Wichita.

