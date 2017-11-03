KSN is your local election headquarters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The polls for the November election are open for city and school district leaders.

There are many more locations around Sedgwick County where you can vote early and avoid the election day rush.

If you would like to register online to vote, view a sample ballot or check your voter registration status, click here.

RELATED LINK | View Sedgwick County polling locations

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.