Kansas man sentenced for setting supervisor on fire

By Published: Updated:
Gavel (KSN News)

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) – A former civilian employee at the Fort Leavenworth hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for setting a female supervisor on fire and attacking her with a razor and scissors.

Federal prosecutors say 55-year-old Clifford Currie, of Leavenworth, was sentenced Thursday for assault with intent to commit murder. He was also ordered to pay $3.4 million in restitution to the victim of the Sept. 2016 attack, Lt. Katie Ann Blanchard.

Prosecutors say that Currie threw a flammable liquid on Blanchard at the Munson Army Health Center, and assaulted her with a straight edge razor and scissors before he was pulled away.

Blanchard told the judge she has recurring nightmares and has undergone numerous surgeries and skin grafts.

Testimony indicated Blanchard had difficulties supervising Currie before the attack.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s