Kansas man sentenced for setting supervisor on fire

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) – A former civilian employee at the Fort Leavenworth hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for setting a female supervisor on fire and attacking her with a razor and scissors.

Federal prosecutors say 55-year-old Clifford Currie, of Leavenworth, was sentenced Thursday for assault with intent to commit murder. He was also ordered to pay $3.4 million in restitution to the victim of the Sept. 2016 attack, Lt. Katie Ann Blanchard.

Prosecutors say that Currie threw a flammable liquid on Blanchard at the Munson Army Health Center, and assaulted her with a straight edge razor and scissors before he was pulled away.

Blanchard told the judge she has recurring nightmares and has undergone numerous surgeries and skin grafts.

Testimony indicated Blanchard had difficulties supervising Currie before the attack.

