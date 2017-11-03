Kansans heading to Puerto Rico for a month to remove debris, assess damages

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017, file photo, debris scatters a destroyed community in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Scenes from Puerto Rico show much of the island is still dealing with the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Now, residents will be getting help from Kansans as National Guard engineers are getting ready to head to the island.

Sixty soldiers from the 242 Engineering Co. in Wichita will be in Puerto Rico for the next month. They will be doing debris removal and damage assessment.

The troops are trained to use heavy equipment like bulldozers and road graders.

One soldier says this is why she’s wearing the uniform.

“I joined the National Guard so I could help aid in disaster relief,” said Spc. Jennifer Herrewig. “It’s a rewarding career field to get in to.”

The soldiers will be joined by others from their unit based in Coffeyville. Thankfully, they won’t have to ship their heavy equipment to Puerto Rico. They’ll be using what is already on the island.

