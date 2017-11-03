iPhone X arrives today

NBC Published:

(NBC News) – Apple’s tenth anniversary smart phone, iPhoneX, launched Friday and as the company’s most expensive phone to date, many people are wondering if it is worth buying.

Analysts say it will be hard to get, the high demand and limited supply likely causing long lines and delayed delivery for online orders.

The iPhoneX starts at $1,000 and gets rid of the home button that most iPhone owners are used to. The new face ID replaces touch ID to unlock the phone and adjusts for changes in facial hair and accessories, it even works in the dark.

“You actually have to scan your face and then still swipe up so it’s not an automatic unlock. That may seem like one more step compared to clicking the home button and getting in,” says CNET’s Scott Stein.

The new iPhone also includes animojis, which turns your face into an emoji on screen, and portrait mode is now available on the front-facing camera, allowing users to take better selfies.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s