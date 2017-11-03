Friday Football Fever: Week 10 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Bishop Carroll.

You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.

This week’s video highlights include:

Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Bishop Carroll

Buhler vs. McPherson

Goddard-Eisenhower vs. Salina South

Wichita Heights vs. Maize

Wellington vs. Maize South

Wamego vs. Andale

Andover Central vs. Mulvane

Haysville Campus vs. Wichita Northwest

Derby vs. Manhattan

Garden City vs. Topeka High

Clay Center vs. Nickerson

Ell-Saline vs. Sedgwick

