Friday Football Fever: Week 10 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Bishop Carroll.

Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page

This week’s video highlights include:

  • Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Bishop Carroll
  • Buhler vs. McPherson
  • Goddard-Eisenhower vs. Salina South
  • Wichita Heights vs. Maize
  • Wellington vs. Maize South
  • Wamego vs. Andale
  • Andover Central vs. Mulvane
  • Haysville Campus vs. Wichita Northwest
  • Derby vs. Manhattan
  • Garden City vs. Topeka High
  • Clay Center vs. Nickerson
  • Ell-Saline vs. Sedgwick

