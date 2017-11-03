Friday Football Fever: Week 10 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Bishop Carroll.
This week’s video highlights include:
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Bishop Carroll
- Buhler vs. McPherson
- Goddard-Eisenhower vs. Salina South
- Wichita Heights vs. Maize
- Wellington vs. Maize South
- Wamego vs. Andale
- Andover Central vs. Mulvane
- Haysville Campus vs. Wichita Northwest
- Derby vs. Manhattan
- Garden City vs. Topeka High
- Clay Center vs. Nickerson
- Ell-Saline vs. Sedgwick
