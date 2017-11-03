Friday fire in abandoned Hutchinson building ruled arson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire that broke out in a six-story abandoned building in Hutchinson Friday afternoon is being investigated as arson.

According to authorities from the Hutchinson Fire Department, a fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. at 18 S. Lorraine in Hutchinson. A person living near the building said children could be seen in the windows of the building and they were also seen running from the scene.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire that was started on the second floor of the building. Crews then searched for the children but were unable to find anyone.

Investigators found tires on the second floor along with flammable liquids.

No injuries were reported, according to HFD Battalion Chief Jeremy Unruh.

Authorities are asking if you have any information to please contact the Hutchinson Fire Department.

