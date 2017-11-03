Fort Hays State University names 10th president

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents has announced the new president of Fort Hays State University.

Dr. Tisa Mason was announced as the 10th president Friday morning at the Beach Performing Arts Center in Sheridan Hall.

She follows Dr. Mirta Martin who resigned her position last year.

Mason previously served as the vice president for student affairs at Fort Hays. She left the university back in 2014 for a job in North Dakota.

