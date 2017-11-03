Ex-worker at Kansas VA hospital sentenced for sex crimes

By Published:

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) – A former physician assistant at a Veterans Affairs hospital in eastern Kansas has been sentenced for sexual crimes against patients.

The Kansas City Star reports 66-year-old Mark Wisner was sentenced Friday to 15 years and seven months in prison.

Wisner was convicted in August of sex crimes involving four patients at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Prosecutors said Wisner performed improper and medically unnecessary genital examinations on patients from 2012 to 2014. He resigned and had his license to practice revoked in 2015.

Dozens of other former patients have filed civil lawsuits claiming they were subjected to similar behavior by Wisner.

Leavenworth is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s