WPD to monitor Old Town traffic through use of camera system

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Thursday that cameras will be used to monitor and improve traffic safety in a popular part of Wichita.

The cameras are part of a camera system recently implemented to enhance public safety in the Old Town entertainment district.

“The cameras are controlled from a city hall office by staffers who dispatch nearby patrol officers to issue citations,” said WPD officer Charley Davidson.

According to WPD officer Charley Davidson, more details will be shared Wednesday, November 8.

