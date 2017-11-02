Text to 911 feature hits Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Texting your emergency to 911: it’s not just for millennials.

Thanks to a new program that hit many area counties, including right here in Sedgwick County, you can now text a 911 dispatcher your emergency if you’re in a situation where you can’t communicate by voice: if your safety would be in jeopardy if you were on the phone, or if you’re deaf or hard of hearing.

“If you’re going through a relay service, you’re dependent on them to convey your message in a way that’s accurate to what’s going on,” emergency communications director Elora Forshee said of the hearing-impaired community.

At the Wichita Association of the Deaf, Oren Knotts told of a situation a year ago when someone came into the WDA building to fix a bathroom. While there, he laid down and actually passed away of natural causes. Knotts signed and then wrote out the situation, saying it took two hours for them to communicate with 911, eventually calling in a hearing friend to do it for them.

Knotts said the new system is great for the community as it allows them to be less dependent on others.

“So for them to have some more control over that message and reach out directly without going through a relay service, is really beneficial to getting them help quickly,” Forshee said.

For now, Sedgwick County emergency communications ask that you not send pictures, video, emojis or abbreviations as things can get lost in translation.

They also ask that you not send a message to “test” the system. Forshee assures that the system works, and “test” messages can prevent dispatchers from helping someone actually in need.

The saying is: Call if you can, text if you can’t.

Calling is still the primary way to reach dispatch if in an emergency situation. The system is capable of texting in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.