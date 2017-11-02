Tax reform bill reminds some of Kansas plan

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – On Wednesday, Republicans are expected to unveil their tax reform bill. But some Democrats are calling it a “middle class con job.”

KSN’s national correspondent, Anna Wiernicki, explains why Democrats say we should learn from the examples set right here in Kansas.

Sarah Lafrenz says juggling her full time job as a mom and a biologist for the state’s health department became almost impossible after Kansas passed a bill to cut taxes in 2012.

“We were often trying to do a lot more with a lot less,” said Lafrenz.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback promised the 2012 tax cut plan would revive the state’s economy. Brownback’s plan slashed individual income tax rates and lowered taxes on businesses.

As a result, Kansas representative Jim Ward says state revenues plummeted by hundreds of millions of dollars.

“The Brownback tax experiment was a complete and utter failure,” said Jim Ward, D-Wichita. “It caused, almost, our state to go bankrupt, and I hear the same kind of language being used, the same kind of ideas being tossed around here.”

Ward says the House republican tax reform plan, which could be unveiled as early as Thursday, already looks a lot like the Kansas plan.

“We had three credit downgrading’s,” said Ward. “That can’t be replicated on a national basis, it would be devastating to the world economy.”

Ward says the plan attacks the middle class, but Texas Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington disagrees.

“This works as an economic stimulus and then it works to actually increase wages and household income, which has been flat and stagnant for decades,” said Arrington. “We’ve got to do this.”

The House plans to have a vote and push their tax reform bill to the Senate by Thanksgiving.