RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man has died after a fire in Reno County Thursday morning.

According to authorities the fire happened in the 900 block of N. Dean Road about four miles west of Hutchinson.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. and it is being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Officials said part of the roof had collapsed into the house

The victim was an elderly man who lived alone in the home.

More information is expected to be released Friday.

Tender 3 and Engine 5 assisting District 3 on a house fire in 900 block of N Dean. Roadway is blocked avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Y90trtroa8 — Hutchinson Fire Dept (@Hutchinson_Fire) November 2, 2017

