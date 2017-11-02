Officials say cases of carbon monoxide in Trego Co. have increased

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in Trego County say they’ve seen an increase in people going to the hospital with carbon monoxide exposure or poisoning.

They believe this may be the after-effects of the August 10 hailstorm.

Residents are urged to check their natural gas furnace and water heater vents to make sure they are not dented or smashed flay, keeping the carbon monoxide from venting out of the house.

Officials are recommending everyone get a carbon monoxide detector.

“Your carbon monoxide detector will last 5 to 7 years but the batteries, go ahead and change twice a year just so you know you’re safe and protected through the winter,” said Ashley Lunkenheimer, associate director of emergency services.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include nausea, difficulty breathing, confusion and headaches. If you are experiencing any of these, see your doctor immediately.

