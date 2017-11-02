Main Street Kansas: Small grocery store has big impact in Little River

By and Published: Updated:
David Nelson helps a customer in his grocery store, the Garden of Eden in Little River, Kansas. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

LITTLE RIVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Tonight’s Main Street Kansas takes us to Rice County. And there is where you will find the town of Little River.

KSN photojournalist Raoul Cortez takes us to the Garden of Eden. It’s not a garden outside, it’s a grocery store.

David Nelson has always lived in Little River. Nelson, along with his wife decided to buy the Garden of Eden grocery store 12 years ago.

“I talked to my wife about it and I said ‘what do you think about buying the store?’ and she said, ‘we don’t know nothing about grocery business,'” explained Nelson.

That didn’t stop them.

“The biggest growing pain was learning how to cut meat,” said Nelson. “I had no idea how to do it. Every chunk of meat looked the same to me.”

The Nelsons turned to the community to learn more about what their customers wanted to see on the shelves. They also offer a grocery delivery service.

“If they don’t have it they usually try and get it for us so, it’s great,” said Maggie Neufeld, shopper at the Garden of Eden.

Little River Mayor Don Teeters said the small store is absolutely essential for the area.

“If you don’t have a place to buy your groceries that you need,” said Teeters. “You are going to go to another town to shop for them.”

Nelson agrees.

“I’ll bet you everybody in town shows up here at least once a week,” said Nelson.

If you find yourself in Little River, the Garden of Eden is open seven days a week.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s