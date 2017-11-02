House fire in SE Wichita leaves woman in critical condition

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in southeast Wichita. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Investigators are looking into a house fire that left one woman in critical condition early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just after midnight in the 2100 block of S. Flynn.

Fire crews on the scene said they saw heavy flames showing when they arrived. After the search, they found an older woman in a back bedroom suffering from injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is still in critical condition. No other people were in the house at the time of the fire.

Crews quickly put the fire out, but say the home did suffer a lot of damage.

