WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard Lions made quite the statement in their regional game against Andover. After the two teams went down to the wire earlier in the year, Goddard crushed the Trojans 65-7 tonight.

The Lions jumped out to a 36-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and were up 65-0 at the half. From there it was only a matter of time until the final whistle blew, and now the Lions will face the winner of tomorrow’s game between Salina South and Goddard Eisenhower in sectionals.