‘Go Back’ written on back of destroyed Wichita restaurant

The words "Go Back" were spray-painted on the back of a Wichita restaurant that was destroyed by a fire November 1. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The damage from a fast-moving fire that shut down the Petra Mediterranean restaurant Wednesday could go far beyond dollars and cents.

Some close to the business believe a hate message spray-painted on the back of the building could be connected to who or what started the fire.

The words “Go Back” were left on the back of the restaurant.

“It seems like someone is doing it to get personal revenge or something like that,” said Anju Shhrvstha, a resident who lives near the restaurant.

Investigators are still sorting through the evidence, and are not sure what caused the fire or what the words mean.

Mohommad Rahman runs a nearby business and he said it hurts him to see what the restaurant owners are going through.

“To establish something like this is not easy,” said Rahman. “It is hard.”

Rahman said he is worried about what the words “Go Back” mean and why they were put there.

“We cannot speak those things,” said Rahman.

Just outside the business, posted on an electrical pole draped in evidence tape, are the words “you are loved.” It is a message echoed by Rahman.

“Keep the hope and I think everyone is trying to help out and trying to find out what is going on,” added Rahman.

ATF and state fire marshals are involved in the investigation, but that is a standard procedure for commercial buildings.

