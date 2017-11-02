Free firewood and mulch offered at Sedgwick County Zoo

KSNW-TV Published:

WICHITA, KAN. – The Sedgwick County Zoo has teamed up with Westar Energy and the City of Wichita to give away free firewood and mulch this winter.

Firewood and wood chips are available to be picked up for free in the north parking lot of the Sedgwick County Zoo any day between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., now through February 2018. New wood is delivered to the lot daily between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

People picking up wood are asked to please refrain from using chainsaws, splitters, or any mechanical equipment in the Zoo’s parking lot.

Wood is provided through Westar Energy’s ReliabiliTree program and the City of Wichita’s forestry tree pruning and removal operations. Sedgwick County Zoo is proud to be a part of a program that benefits members of the community while reducing waste and conserving natural resources.

Questions about wood delivery can be directed to 1-855-937-8275.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s