Free firewood and mulch offered at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, KAN. – The Sedgwick County Zoo has teamed up with Westar Energy and the City of Wichita to give away free firewood and mulch this winter.

Firewood and wood chips are available to be picked up for free in the north parking lot of the Sedgwick County Zoo any day between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., now through February 2018. New wood is delivered to the lot daily between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

People picking up wood are asked to please refrain from using chainsaws, splitters, or any mechanical equipment in the Zoo’s parking lot.

Wood is provided through Westar Energy’s ReliabiliTree program and the City of Wichita’s forestry tree pruning and removal operations. Sedgwick County Zoo is proud to be a part of a program that benefits members of the community while reducing waste and conserving natural resources.

Questions about wood delivery can be directed to 1-855-937-8275.