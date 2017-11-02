Fire extinguishers recalled due to failure to discharge and nozzle detachment

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – About 37.8 million Kidde Fire Extinguishers in the U.S. with plastic handles are being recalled due to failure to discharge and nozzle detachment with one death being reported.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency, in addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to become an impact hazard.

CPSC said consumers should immediately contact Kidde at 855-271-0773 to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instruction on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency.

The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017, including models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015. The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated. The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label.

The recalled extinguishers were sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers for between $12 and $50 and for about $200 for model XL 5MR. These fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.

All affected model numbers are listed in the charts found on cpsc.gov.

The firm is aware of a 2014 death involving a car fire following a crash. Emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work. There have been approximately 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage.

