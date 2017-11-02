FBI taking over Manhattan racist vandalism incident

Related Coverage Police investigating racially motivated vandalism in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The FBI will be taking over as the lead investigator following an incident in Manhattan in which a vehicle near Kansas State University was vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs.

Hali Rowland, with the Riley County Police Department, made the announcement Thursday saying officers immediately began investigating after it was reported Wednesday morning and have filed a report for criminal threat.

KSNT News is not releasing the name of the victim, as per his request.

RCPD said the case is being investigated as a hate crime. RCPD will continue to help the FBI in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCPD, the FBI or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.