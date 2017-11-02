Caught on Camera: Kidnapping victim escapes trunk

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (NBC) — A man wanted in connection to a kidnapping in Alabama has been captured. Sheriff’s deputies in Chilton County, Alabama have released gas station surveillance video they say shows the man and his kidnapping victim.

Officials say the video shows Timothy Jabbar Wyatt leaving his car and entering the gas station’s store. It then shows his kidnapping victim jumping out of the trunk of the car and running inside for help.

The suspect is then seen running back outside, getting into his car and driving away.

Wyatt was later found sleeping inside an old building and arrested without incident.

He is expected to be charged with Robbery First Degree, Kidnapping First-Degree, and Domestic Violence Second Degree.

Wyatt was out on bond on a possession of marijuana charge when the kidnapping incident occurred in nearby Autauga County.

Officials say the victim was sleeping when Wyatt allegedly began choking her and demanding money. He then allegedly tied her hands and put her into the trunk of his car.

