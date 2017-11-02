Car thief leaves wheelchair bound woman stranded

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — The car at the center of a theft investigation in Oklahoma, involving the vehicle and the owner’s wheelchair inside, was totaled following a high-speed pursuit with police.

Victim Maria Goodson had her family’s Hyundai Sonata stolen in early October. Inside of the car was her wheelchair and equipment she needs to drive a vehicle. Goodson lost her legs and use of her hand to meningitis when she was a child.

“I’ve always been independent. If I want to go somewhere, I get in my car and go,” Goodson said. “I can do anything anyone else can, and once it’s taken away from you, they take everything.”

The car was pulled over recently by Midwest City Police and as the officer was getting out of his car, the driver of the stolen vehicle took off.

After a high-speed chase, the vehicle crashed into a tree and was totaled. The suspect, Kevin Fisher, jumped out of the car and took off running, but he was caught and now faces several charges.

Goodson said that even though the car was totaled, she hoped she would find her hand controls she uses to drive, but they were gone. Now she is left without the $2,000 controls and a vehicle to put them in.

Goodson’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money to replace her stolen belongings.

