Cancer trial offers hope to patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — Doctors and researchers in Nebraska are helping shape a promising development in the battle against cancer.

For months, the grapefruit sized tumor in Amy Cheese’s chest had been going nowhere. The Colorado woman was out of treatment options, with maybe a year to live. Her last move was taking part in a clinical trial at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Now she is in complete remission. It has been more than six months with no relapses of the Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Many others in the study are showing similar progress.

The treatment is called CAR T-Cell therapy. First, the patient’s blood is collected and the T-cells that are supposed to be fighting infection, but don’t work against cancer, are isolated. They are are sent to a California lab to be re-engineered and given back to fight the lymphoma.

It’s a process that will soon be more accessible for other cancer patients. Any day now the FDA is expected to give it the go-ahead.

“This is definitely a methodology that could in the future help many of the other types of cancers,” said Dr. Julie Vose, Oncology at Nebraska Medicine.

