At least 1 person injured after NE Wichita garage fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least one person is injured after a garage fire in Wichita Thursday night.

According to authorities, a fire broke out in a garage in the 600 block of N. Terrace Drive shortly before 8:00 p.m.

The fire is now under control however the cause of the fire is not yet known.

