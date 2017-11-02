A Tale of Two Brothers: Quinton and Marcus Hicks

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Quinton and Marcus Hicks aren’t related by blood. But make no mistake, the Campus junior and Northwest junior are definitely brothers.

As the Colts and Grizzlies get set to play each other tomorrow night, Quinton and Marcus look back on their journey from when they first met at six years old to now. Along the way, both their friendship and football skills have blossomed, and today the two are nearly inseperable. Except, of course, tomorrow night when they take the field as opponents.

