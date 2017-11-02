13-year-old carjacker leads police on wild chase

Published:

LAKE CITY, Florida (WTLV) — A 13-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after abducting and carjacking a 67-year-old woman Tuesday in Lake City, Florida.

Deputies said the incident happened around 4:05 p.m. when the victim was approached by the teen in her garage in Lake City.

The teen asked her for a ride and she refused. He left, only to come back moments later with a gun and demanded her keys.

Deputies said the teen could not start the vehicle at first, so the victim tried to get her keys back. The teen was then able to start the car and threatened to shoot the woman if she got out, deputies said.

The victim was able to call 911 and authorities stopped the car with a “pit maneuver.”

