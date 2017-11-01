You can vote Wichita as one of America’s greatest places

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A popular area in Wichita is among a list of finalists to be named one of the greatest places in America by the American Planning Association (APA).

Douglas Avenue in Wichita is one of the finalists for this year’s vote. The other finalists are:

Downtown Golden – Golden, Colorado

Rochester Public Market – Rochester, New York

John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park – Des Moines, Iowa

Greenville Health System Swamp Rabbit Trail – Greenville, South Carolina

Community members are invited to vote for their own Great Place in America — the People’s Choice Designee.

Voting is open now until November 7. APA will announce the 2017 People’s Choice Designee on November 8. To vote, click here.

Previous People’s Choice Designee winners are Nassau Street in Princeton, New Jersey and Colley Avenue in Norfolk, Virginia.

