Wichita police need help locating missing man

KSNW Published: Updated:
Joshua Shelburn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for 26-year-old Joshua Shelburn. Shelburn went missing around noon Tuesday from the Paradigm facility in the 300 block of North Wabash. He currently lives at a Paradigm Group home in the 1300 block of North Perth.

Shelburn is diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome. He was last seen wearing a brown camouflage colored hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots. He was carrying a green or black backpack with rope draw strings. He also has a tattoo of “Shelburn” on his left tricep.

The Wichita Police Department sent out the missing person alert on Twitter, Facebook, and the department’s app.

If you know where Shelburn is, you’re asked to call 911.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s