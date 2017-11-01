Wichita police need help locating missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for 26-year-old Joshua Shelburn. Shelburn went missing around noon Tuesday from the Paradigm facility in the 300 block of North Wabash. He currently lives at a Paradigm Group home in the 1300 block of North Perth.

Shelburn is diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome. He was last seen wearing a brown camouflage colored hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots. He was carrying a green or black backpack with rope draw strings. He also has a tattoo of “Shelburn” on his left tricep.

The Wichita Police Department sent out the missing person alert on Twitter, Facebook, and the department’s app.

If you know where Shelburn is, you’re asked to call 911.

