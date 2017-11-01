Wichita BOE and UTW reach tentative one-year agreement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Board of Education and the United Teachers of Wichita have reached a tentative agreement for the 2017-2018 school year.

The agreement includes a salary increase, along with steps, tracks and longevity, plus a return to the 190-day calendar and shorter school days.

Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson released the details of the agreement Wednesday.

Thompson said considering all forms of compensation, more than half of the district teachers will see their compensation increase by more than 8%:

Base salary increase of 3.95%

1 step for all teachers who are eligible to advance

1 additional step for those teachers who are behind on the step schedule

Tracks honoring additional education

Longevity payments for veteran teachers unfrozen

Return to the 190-day calendar (173 contact days for students) with a schedule to be determined by the district calendar committee. This allows for a return to the 7 hour 10 minute school day (a reduction of 30 minutes per day), on-the-hour start times at all levels, and retention of the additional recess and planning time afforded students and teachers, as well as the extended winter break.

In addition to the compensation package for current Wichita teachers, this tentative agreement also will make the starting salary in Wichita for a new teacher just out of college $40,692.

