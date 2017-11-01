Residents speak about Tyson during Sedgwick Co. Commission meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several people spoke out about Tyson at the Sedgwick County Commission meeting. They raised concerns about smell, truck traffic, water contamination, and pollution. Right now, the county is one of three finalists.

“I ask you to think in terms of protecting the water in the river for recreation, for personal contact, for the River Festival, other activities that are centered around the river,” said Tom Kneil, Bel Aire resident. “Make sure that whatever happens that it is going to be protected from pollution.”

“I’m interested in you guys really paying attention to the externalities. Those are the indirect costs that we’re going to have to pay in terms of water, in terms of increased use of public resources, many other things that these kinds of projects, when it’s being sold, do not include,” said Bill Anderson, Sedgwick County resident.

The other two counties under consideration are Cloud and Montgomery counties. The new plant would bring up to 1,600 jobs. No decision has been made by the company.

“The commissioners are all going to keep an open mind on this issue so that when and if a proposal comes, we’ll have all the information we need to make a decision,” said David Unruh, Sedgwick County commissioner.

Over the weekend, KSN reached out to Tyson. They sent the following statement.

“No matter where we decide to build, we intend to do our best to answer questions residents will understandably have about the project. In fact, we support their engagement in the process.”

If you want to comment on Tyson, send your comments with your name and address to communityinput@sedgwick.gov.

