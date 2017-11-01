Police investigating racially motivated vandalism in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating after a car was vandalized with graffiti Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a report at 7:25 a.m. that a vehicle had been defaced with graffiti containing racial slurs and a threat in the 2200 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan. Police believe the crime happened sometime between 1:30 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Officers immediately began investigating and are in the process of filing a criminal report.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.