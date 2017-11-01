New details released in EDCF disturbances from earlier this year

El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The state released incident reports following two prison disturbances this summer at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The first disturbance happened in June. The report shows the prison staff had not properly secured doors in one cell house, allowing inmates to join others outside in the common yard area.

When the inmates wouldn’t return to their cell house, officials activated the Special Operations Response Team, also referred to as SORT. Before the team could be assembled, the inmates went into main hallways from the yard area and several inmates used mop and broom handles as weapons in a show of force against prison authorities.

After the staff had restored order, the prison was placed on a lockdown. Days later, the warden lifted the lockdown.

More than 100 inmates refused to return to their cells. After fights and vandalism, SORT was called in again to bring control to the situation.

Officials identified 21 inmates for long-term segregation because of their involvement in the disturbances.

