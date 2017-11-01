Microchipped dog returned to owner four years after it was stolen

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they have returned a stolen Boston Terrier to its owner.

On Saturday, police said a stray dog was dropped off at the Wichita Animal Shelter. A scan of a microchip found out the dog was stolen from its owner on July 25, 2013.

Officers were able to contact the owner, who was shocked and excited. The owner picked the dog, named Missy, up. The dog was in good health according to police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s