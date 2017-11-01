Microchipped dog returned to owner four years after it was stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they have returned a stolen Boston Terrier to its owner.

On Saturday, police said a stray dog was dropped off at the Wichita Animal Shelter. A scan of a microchip found out the dog was stolen from its owner on July 25, 2013.

Officers were able to contact the owner, who was shocked and excited. The owner picked the dog, named Missy, up. The dog was in good health according to police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.