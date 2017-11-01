Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs Bishop Carroll is the Game of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s always fun when two rivals meet on the football field. And when it happens in the playoffs and it’s the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week, it’s even better!

With 55 percent of the vote, Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Bishop Carroll is this week’s Game of the Week. And the cheerleaders from both schools came into the studio to help make the announcement. Be sure to stay tuned to KSN News the rest of the week for coverage of this big-time matchup, and then tune into Friday Football Fever on KSN News at 10 for highlights of this game and a whole bunch more!