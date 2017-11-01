JCPenney 2017 Black Friday ad is out

Published:
FILE - JC Penney (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

JCPenney’s Black Friday ad is out. The 72-page ad appeared both on JCPenney’s website and Best Black Ad’s.com.

The highlight of the sale is an assortment of special coupons for early shoppers. The first shoppers at each location can win a $500 off on $500 coupon, a $100 off on $100 coupon, or a $10 off on $10 coupon. Click the image below for a link to the ad.

