‘If you see something, say something’ concept intends to protect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This morning’s events at the Goodwill Industries and NexStep Alliance turned out to not be a dangerous situation. But the cautious response by those who discovered live ammunition inside the building is not a bad thing.

“If you see something, say something” is a campaign adopted by the US Department of Homeland Security, intending to teach citizens to not be afraid to contact authorities if they see something or someone out of place. Recently, a neighbor’s sighting of strangers in their next door neighbor’s home led to an arrest of several suspects for burglary.

This story is developing. Check back for more.