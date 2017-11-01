Holcomb Police Chief charged with misdemeanor

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) — It began with an injury crash on June 16th. According to court documents Holcomb Police Chief Tony Forsen was the passenger in the crash on river road in Holcomb.

Documents say Forsen knowingly gave false information during an “investigation of an accident and possible DUI.”

Specifically, the documents say he gave false information on how he arrived at the scene and that he told the driver not to tell deputies he was a passenger at the time of the accident.

Holcomb resident Landon Baier says he’s happy with the job the chief is doing and is willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

“I don’t know what the investigation is about,” he said. “I guess it would just depend on what he lied about.”

Other residents are less forgiving.

“If anything, I think he should be held to a higher standard and for a higher consequence,” said resident Zach Worf. “He knows the law, and by lying, that shows that he feels he’s above the law.”

Forsen signed a diversion agreement with the prosecutor. The terms state he must complete 24 hours of community service and pay $808 in fees and court costs.

He also cannot commit a crime or receive a traffic ticket for 12 months.

The city of Holcomb declined to take disciplinary measures.

“The city council is of the opinion that it happened off of duty,” said Holcomb mayor Gary Newman, “and because it happened off duty, it’s something that Tony is going to have to deal with on a personal level.”

Forsen declined to speak and referred us to his attorney, who cited attorney-client privilege.

We also spoke with a lawyer familiar with diversion agreements. He says if the chief violates the terms -the state will likely attempt to prosecute him using the facts of the case he agreed to by signing.

If he meets the terms, it will effectively be like he was never charged.