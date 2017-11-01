Expectations, challenges as Affordable Care Act enrollment opens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re looking to enroll into the Affordable Care Act, it’s now open for business.

In 2016, over 100-thousand Kansans signed up for health insurance through the ACA.

Close to 41-thousand of those people were people enrolling for the first time.

Juven Nava, the Director for Outreach and Eligibility for GraceMed Health Clinic says, he had appointments set up for today a month in advance.

However, Nava says, he’s noticing his schedule for the first month of enrollment isn’t as jam packed as it has been in the past.

“A year ago, or even two years ago, right now, our schedule would be completely full for the entire month,” said Nava.

Nava says this year, they do have openings in the month of November.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced in late August that it would reduce funding by 41-percent to groups that help people enroll.

The Trump administration is also slashing advertising by 90-percent.

“Another perception is that because it isn’t being marketed is that it’s not happening, so we’ve taken on the responsibility to truly reach out to the community to those who qualify,” said Nava.

Another challenge, Nava says is the Federal Government taking away the subsidies that insurance companies would be receiving.

“So consumers will see an increase on the cost for health insurance, so they’ll definitely be impacted by that,” said Nava.

Nava says he wants to assure people that want to be insured and looking to enroll, that the Affordable Care Act is still here to help.

“I think a lot of individuals have this perception that the ACA doesn’t exist any longer, with the new election there’s always been this perception that it is going to go away, It is still here,” said Nava.

Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act runs until December 15th. That is 45 days, or six weeks shorter than it was last year.

Everyone is required to have health insurance that meets minimum coverage standards set by the Affordable Care Act.

If you don’t have coverage, you will have to pay a hefty fine.

That fine is $700 per adult and about $350 per child.